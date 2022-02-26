Alia Bhatt Tells Crowd 'Kisi Se Darne Ka Nahi' Outside Gaiety Galaxy After Gangubai Kathiawadi Show

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi finally hit the theatres this Friday after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Alia, who has been garnering praises for her performance in the film, was clicked at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai, greeting her fans after the screening of the movie.

The actress, dressed in a white saree with a backless blouse, asked her fans, “Kaise lagi?" To this, they roared “mindblowing". Alia even flaunted her signature pose from the film, which has been quite a hit among her fans and has now become a social media trend. The 29-year-old actress also mouthed a dialogue from the film, “Izzat se jeena ka, darne ka nahi." To this, the crowed went berserk and started screaming, “Gangubai."

Earlier on Friday, Alia Bhatt was seen boarding a tour bus to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. The actress was joined by a few members from the press on the rooftop of a tour bus and was seen posing for pictures while talking to them about the movie. While Alia channelled her inner Gangubai during the event, there were a few hiccups that she faced during the promotional activity.

A video shared by a paparazzo showed the actress posing on one corner of the bus while attempting the capture the billboard featuring the posters of the movie in the background. While Alia ensured she held her ground while the bus was in motion, she lost balance when the bus came to a sudden halt. She thankfully averted a fall and immediately decided to take a seat. A member of her team was seen helping her as well.

Alia has left no stone unturned in the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has not only been promoted in India but Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier this month where the film had its worldwide premiere. Speaking with Subhash K Jha for Rediff, Bhansali revealed that the film received a standing ovation of eight minutes. “They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while," he added.

