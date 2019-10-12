Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Terribly Misses Mom Soni Razdan, Shares Her Bedside Note

Alia Bhatt shared her mother's post which was a reminder of how much her mother loves her.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt Terribly Misses Mom Soni Razdan, Shares Her Bedside Note
Image: Soni Razdan/Instagram

No matter how old we age, it's our mother's unconditional love that we tend to just not get enough of. Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared a post on her social media sharing that she was having one of those days when she is missing her mother Soni Razdan, 'terribly'.

On Saturday, Alia shared a picture of her mother's small note that read, "Darling Alia, This is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you. Mama. (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

An overwhelmed Alia captioned the post as, "One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow."

The 26-year-old actress was born to Soni and Mahesh Bhatt and has an elder sister Shaleen. Alia is known to be close to her mother and often shares pictures with her on.

Talking about her daughter Alia, Soni had said in an interview to India Today that she brought up Alia like any other middle class family. “I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star. If I had treated her any differently, it would have messed everything up. She was brought up normally, like other kids. In a normal house, and it was a normal middle-class life,” she said.

While she approved of Alia's rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor as a 'lovely boy', she refrained for discussing her public life on an open podium. "It's her personal life... As a mom, I’m just happy if she is happy,” she said.

Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram