Alia Bhatt Terribly Misses Mom Soni Razdan, Shares Her Bedside Note

No matter how old we age, it's our mother's unconditional love that we tend to just not get enough of. Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared a post on her social media sharing that she was having one of those days when she is missing her mother Soni Razdan, 'terribly'.

On Saturday, Alia shared a picture of her mother's small note that read, "Darling Alia, This is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you. Mama. (sic)."

An overwhelmed Alia captioned the post as, "One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow."

The 26-year-old actress was born to Soni and Mahesh Bhatt and has an elder sister Shaleen. Alia is known to be close to her mother and often shares pictures with her on.

Talking about her daughter Alia, Soni had said in an interview to India Today that she brought up Alia like any other middle class family. “I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star. If I had treated her any differently, it would have messed everything up. She was brought up normally, like other kids. In a normal house, and it was a normal middle-class life,” she said.

While she approved of Alia's rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor as a 'lovely boy', she refrained for discussing her public life on an open podium. "It's her personal life... As a mom, I’m just happy if she is happy,” she said.

Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

