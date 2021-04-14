Alia Bhatt Tests Negative for Covid-19, Shares New Picture on Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a blue sweatshirt and peach pyjamas. “The only time being negative is a good thing," the actress wrote alongside the picture.

On April 1, the actress had taken to social media and informed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," she had written on Instagram story.

The actress had been posting selfies on Instagram with short, cryptic captions while in quarantine. On Saturday, she shared close-up shot, showing her in a sleepy mood, with the caption, “dreamers never wake up.”

Alia had posted yet another selfie, saying she is taking one day at a time. The photo showed the actress hugging a plushie, looking rather glum.

This has led to a financial setback for the Gangubai Kathiawadi team as there is just one day of shooting left. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive for Covid-19, which is why shoot was halted.

