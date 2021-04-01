Alia Bhatt Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Pinkvilla. Her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for the covid-19 virus a few days ago. However, there is no official confirmation from the actor yet.

When Ranbir tested positive for covid-19, his mother Neetu Kapoor had written a note on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

The Kapoor family had also planned a birthday party for Alia, but it was postponed after Ranbir tested positive.

Earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has directed Alia in period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, had also tested positive for the virus on March 15.

Many film personalities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, have fallen prey to the deadly virus so far.

Maharashtra has been one of the worst hit states in India so far with Mumbai being a cause of concern for the health department. The city has reported a massive spike of 8,646 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours, and 18 deaths. The numbers have pushed the total number of cases to 4,23,360 and the death toll to 11,704.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked officials to prepare fresh SOPs on further restrictions to be implemented amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, and deaths.