Alia Bhatt, the Mom-to-be, Looks Gorgeous as She Promotes Darlings

Well, everyone’s darling, Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow is as bright as sunshine and it can be seen while she promotes her upcoming film Darlings. Well, Bollywood divas raise the bars every single time when it comes to their maternity fashion statements.

Recently, the diva treated all her fans by dropping some adorable pictures on her social media where she looked absolutely stunning. And it won’t be a lie if we say, Alia, just like many others, loves to borrow outfits from her husband’s closet. She captioned the picture, “While the husband’s away, I stole his blazer to complete my look today. Thank you my darlings.” Oh boy! Major couple goals. Right?



Sending us all into a frenzy, Alia kept the fashion critics on their toes with her shimmery black and white bodycon dress paired with her hubby’s blazer. Her smokiness on the eyes definitely raised the temperatures. Keeping it all subtle yet glam her neutral makeup complimented the entire ensemble so well.

And if you think that is all for the day, absolutely not. The other day she served an adorable outfit as inspiration for all the Mamas-to-be. The actress looked no less than a barbie doll. She wore a bell-shaped mini dress from the Italian luxury fashion house, Maison Valentino. The halter neck outfit features a V-keyhole detail and a cute bow on one side of the shoulder.



Ami Patel, the stylist, kept the jewellery simple, choosing gold rings and contrasting pink peep toes to finish the look. The actress went with her signature low ponytail and minimal makeup that included peach lips, contoured cheeks, and a hint of highlighter. And of course, that pregnancy glow that we just can’t ignore!

