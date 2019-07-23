Alia Bhatt to be a Sabyasachi Bride on Her Wedding to Beau Ranbir Kapoor: Report

A lot has been written and scratched about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance. Last month, multiple reports claiming that the Bollywood power couple was planning to get married at Lake Como -- just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- emerged online.

However, Alia's mother Soni Razdan dismissed reports of the actress' impending marriage to Ranbir as "baseless". The senior actress was reacting to persistent rumours that often announce her daughter's wedding date, only to be refuted later.

Now, a report in Times of India suggests that Alia will most likely choose ace designer Sabyasachi for her wedding ensemble. Sabyasachi is the most sought after wedding trousseau designers in the country. Actresses Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also opted for Sabya creations for their wedding.

Another report in SpotBoyE claims that Alia met with Sabyasachi in April to start the preps on her wedding dress.

The duo is currently prepping for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Cupid struck the two on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.

Earlier this year in an interview, the 26-year-old actress named Ranbir as her "celebrity crush", saying she's been smitten by him ever since she met the actor when she was 11.

“I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for 'Black'. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in 'Saawariya', and I had already seen him."

In another interview, Alia said that her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of her life."

"It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."

