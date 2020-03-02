English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood Actresses Share Love for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium

(L to R) Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon

'Angrezi Medium' will explore the bitter sweet moments between a young daughter, played by Radhika Madan, and her single father, essayed by Irrfan Khan. The film is slated to release on March 13.

The release of one of the most-anticipated films of 2020, Angrezi Medium is nearing. People are majorly missing Irrfan who had announced his absence from the promotional events owing to his health issues.

Now, Irrfan’s colleagues from the film industry have come together to show support for their beloved star prior to the film’s release.

Leading actresses of the Hindi film industry – Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday – have collectively featured in a social media campaign titled “Sharing love for #AngreziMedium.”

In the video, the actresses can be seen prancing around and grooving to some beats.

Check out the fun video shared by the stars:

View this post on Instagram

@homster @maddockfilms ❤️

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on


Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit comedy Hindi Medium that featured Irrfan and Saba Qamar. The film explores the nuances between in relationship between a young daughter and her single father.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi. It is scheduled to be released on March 13.

