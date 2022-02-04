Alia Bhatt to Junior NTR, Stars All Set to Entertain Cine-goers as Their Movies Queue Up for Release

Bollywood was expecting a bang-bang release of so many films in theatres and multiplexes post-Diwali. Many big-budget films were ready to be released and bring cheers to Bollywood and on the face of cine-goers once again. But by the end of last year, the third wave of Coronavirus made Bollywood’s arithmetic go haywire. But now, when the third wave is receding, once again Bollywood is expecting an explosion of release of big-budget films.

Many big-budget films were ready to be unpacked in January and February but due to new Covid restrictions in Mumbai, Delhi and other big cities in north India’s Hindi-speaking states, their releases were again put on back burner. But now when these restrictions are relaxed or removed, Bollywood is ready to welcome cine-goers with the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. This movie is going to hit theatres on February 25 all over the country.

The release dates of RRR and Radheshyam have also been decided. In Hindi speaking states and in Mumbai, all these releases were postponed due to new Covid restrictions. But now the restrictions on night shows in Mumbai have also been lifted and with this, many movies are now again ready to hit theatres and multiplexes .

After Gangubai Kathiawadi, many other big movies will be in line for release in weeks to come. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do is releasing on February 11. One day before Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie Valimai of South superstar Ajit Kumar will be released. Boney Kapoor has produced this movie and Huma Qureshi is the female lead role.

The celebrated director of Marathi movies Nagraj Manjule’s first film ‘Jhund’ which has Amitabh Bachchan in lead role, is releasing on March 4. Prabhas starrer Radheshyam will hit theatres on 11 March, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is releasing on 18 March, Junior NTR, Ramcharan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan’s big budget ‘RRR’ is releasing on 25 March.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was earlier slated to release on 25 March but to avoid clash of date with RRR, this movie will now be released on May 20. Ayushman Khurana’s ‘Anek’ was also to be released on March 31, but this movie too will now be released on May 13.

