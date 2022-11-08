Alia Bhatt to Konkona Sen Sharma, Celebs Who Had First Child After a Year of Marriage

Relationships, weddings, and pregnancies have always been the talk of the town when it comes to Bollywood. Similar to relationship rumours, B-town is always filled with wedding gossip and pregnancy announcements. Many popular actresses have started flaunting their baby bumps on social media, embracing their motherhood, and sharing snippets of their pregnancy photoshoots. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and many others have hopped onto the trend.

Here is a list of 5 celebrities who have announced the good news within a year after marriage.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor:

Popular B-town celebs and one of the most adorable power couples of the tinseltown, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ushered their little ball of munchkin, a baby girl on November 6. Alia who tied the nuptial knot with Ranbir on April 14 announced her pregnancy on June 27 via an Instagram post, featuring her going under sonography.

Shahid – Mira Kapoor

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are undoubtedly the most adorable star couples in Bollywood. Shahid got married to his ladylove Mira in 2015. Soon after their wedding on August 26 of the following year, this celebrity pair welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor.

Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia was three months pregnant when she married Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018. Neha and Angad’s marriage was a private and intimate affair. They welcomed their first child on November 18 and named their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Later, the couple welcomed their second child, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Dia Mirza

Sanju actress Dia Mirza welcomed her bundle of joy within a month after getting hitched to her partner Vaibhav Rekhi on May 14, 2021. The couple named their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The actress made all the headlines after making the sudden pregnancy announcement back at that time.

Konkona Sen Sharma

One of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, Konkona Sen Sharma, put a ring on her finger on September 2010. She welcomed her first offspring, Haroon with Ranvir Shorey a year later in March.

