Alia Bhatt to Leave for UK by Mid-May for Hollywood Debut Heart of Stone’s Shoot: Reports

Alia Bhatt has been having a great 2022 so far, both personally and professionally. Her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi performed well not just at the box office, but also became the top non English film on Netflix after its release. Personally, the actress tied the knot with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on 14th April. Now, she is gearing up for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. It has been learnt that Alia will begin the shoot of the film from mid-May.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Alia, who is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will head to UK once the Karan Johar’s film’s schedule is wrapped. She revealed, “Right after wrapping up the schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia will be off to the UK for a marathon schedule of the spy thriller. She would be shooting for this Tom Harper directorial from May till end of August.”

The film, which will also star Gal Godot and Jamie Dornan will be premiering on Netflix next year. The source further added that it is a packed schedule of Alia as right after finishing this film in August, she will begin the shoot for Jee Le Zaraa from September. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The same source added, “On completing all her prior commitments by early next year, Alia finally reunites with her favourite director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Baiju Bawra. The musical also marks her reunion with Ranveer.”

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Bhatt got back to work right after their wedding, not opting for a honeymoon in between. The duo tied the knot soon after they wrapped the final schedule of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which is scheduled to release on 9th September. Alia will also be seen in Darlings, which also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.