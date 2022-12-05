Alia Bhatt To Neena Gupta, Celebs Who Shattered Stereotypes About Motherhood

This year, many Bollywood celebrities have welcomed a new member to their family. Fans couldn’t keep calm with their maternity glow and a small glimpse of their little one. But Pregnancy announcements can be perceived differently by certain sections of society, especially in India, when a woman is unmarried. However, these Bollywood Celebrities — from Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia to Neena Gupta to Sarika — have broken the shackles of these social stereotypes from time to time and have been leading their lives happily on their terms. Let’s take a look at Bollywood divas who were pregnant before their marriage.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have named their baby girl Raha. The name has been chosen by Neetu Kapoor. After being in a relationship, the couple tied the knot on April 14, this year. Alia embraced motherhood within seven months of their marriage.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia welcomed her daughter Mehr with her husband Angad Bedi within six months of their marriage. The couple had a dreamy ceremony in Delhi at a Gurudwara in May 2018. Neha gave birth to an adorable daughter in November.

Kalki Koechin

Kalki Koechlin welcomed daughter Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg in February 2020. The actress made it clear that she didn’t want to rush into marriage just because she got pregnant.

Natasa Stankovic

Natasha left everyone surprised when she announced that she was expecting her first child with Indian Cricket player Hardik Pandya. They announced their pregnancy after they got engaged in a hush-hush affair in January 2020 and were married during the pandemic. The couple welcomed a baby boy in July of the following year.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta has been vocal about her relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She never had reservations talking about having a child out of wedlock. The actress was a single mother as she raised Masaba Gupta. The two had their share of struggles dealing with social stigmas.

Sridevi

According to reports, the late actress was seven months pregnant with her first child Janhvi Kapoor when she tied the knot with ace producer Boney Kapoor. She even accepted the reports to everyone’s shock.

Sarika

Sarika got married to kamal Haasan in 1998. As per reports, the duo was in live-in when Sarika got pregnant with their first child Shruti Haasan.

