Alia Bhatt to Play Female Lead in Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva's Next: Reports

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the female lead in the actor-director duo of Jr NTR and Koratala Siva’s upcoming project, reports say. Tentatively titled NTR 30 and NTR Koratala Siva 2, the film marks the second collaboration after Janatha Garage.

Alia is said to be taking home a heavy remuneration for the film. The actor is already sharing the screen with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in RRR. Apart from Alia, Samantha will also be seen playing an important role in the film, reports suggest.

The much-talked-about movie is currently in the production phase, and Jr. NTR will be seen essaying the role of a student union leader. It is being said that to appear in the role of a student, Jr. NTR lost about 6 to 7 kg for the film. The film is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichandran is providing the music for the film.

No official information has been yet released on Alia’s role in the film but the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the rest of the cast and crew of the film.

Speaking of Jr. NTR’s professional front, the actor is currently waiting for the release of his much-awaited mega-budget film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was scheduled to release on January 7 but owing to the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and increasing concern on omicron, the film’s release has been again postponed and set for April.

Meanwhile, Kortala Siva’s directorial Acharya starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is all set to come in cinemas on February 4. However, given the Covid-19 situation in India, the film may get postponed until the summer of 2022.

