Alia Bhatt to Ramya Krishnan, Leading Ladies Who Have Delivered Rs 1000 Cr Films

Be it Bollywood or Tollywood, most of our films have been dominated by male-centric narratives. Leading ladies are often shown as damsels in distress who are saved from menacing villains by the heroes. But in the last few years, we have seen the tide turn with some exceptional women-centric movies. And such movies have even gone on to become blockbuster hits. We look at some famous female leads who have delivered successful hits that have grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt starred in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. The magnum opus has already grossed over Rs 1084 crore at the worldwide box office. Although Alia had a small role in the film, her character was very important in the overall story. There were also rumours that Alia was upset with her truncated role in the film. Alia has denied all the rumours.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima became a household name after her fabulous performance in the Blockbuster Dangal. Although the film had superstar Aamir Khan in it, Fatima’s character was central to the plot of the wrestling drama. Dangal collected Rs 2000 crore at the worldwide box office and scripted history.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra also starred in the blockbuster Dangal. Sanya’s character was supremely important in the film. Sanya showed her acting prowess in the movie and got several other women-centric movies after Dangal.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty featured in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Her character was very strong-willed in the movie and Anushka’s acting was appreciated by the audience. Baahubali grossed almost Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide box office.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan played the role of a strong matriarch in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Her character was central to the plot of the film and she impressed the audience with her supreme acting skills. Baahubali 2 grossed around Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide box office.

