Alia Bhatt To Star In A Social Comedy By Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary

They yet to be titled film film is currently in the scripting project.The makers are still looking for the male lead.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 26, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Alia Bhatt has bagged yet another Bollywood project to look forward to. The actress will star in a social-drama satire by Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala productions, who will be coming together for the fourth time with this one.

Talking about the film’s development, a source said, “Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly. Meanwhile, hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalise the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked. Saket has also begun initial recce for appropriate locations.” The movie is yet to be titled.

Meanwhile, Alia has her kitty full of projects for the year 2020. She will next be seen in Sadak 2, co starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, which is also mark the first time collaboration of the father-daughter. Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opun Takht.

