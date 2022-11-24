Alia Bhatt to Star in Japanese Film After Hollywood Debut With Gal Gadot Starrer 'Heart of Stone'?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently at the peak of her career, having already filmed her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, alongside Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot. However, paving a path in Hollywood is not her end goal. In a recent interaction with Marie Claire, the diva opened up about her dream of exploring different arenas in the world of cinema. While doing so, Alia Bhatt ended up revealing her dream of starring in a Japanese movie next. According to her, it isn’t just about ticking Hollywood off her goal list; the actress, who has recently embraced motherhood, wants to experiment with versatile content that will help shape her acting prowess and challenge her to become a better actor.

Her plan is to put herself in challenging rooms that might be uncomfortable at the seams but will pull her far away from being stagnant. “I’m trying to explore as many arenas as possible. It’s not just ticking Hollywood off my list. It’s not just doing any old Hollywood movie, or just doing any sort of content that comes from anywhere. The idea is to constantly challenge myself and put myself in rooms that are challenging and roles that are uncomfortable. I think working in a new industry always does that. I would also do my first Japanese movie tomorrow if I knew how to speak the language. The intention is to continuously push myself so that I’m not bored and I am not stagnating,” said Alia Bhatt.

Notably, Alia has already made an entrance into the south film industry with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and has been a part of Bollywood’s one-of-its-kind film, Brahmastra. This movie by Ayan Mukerji almost took a decade for the making. This year, Alia Bhatt also celebrated her decade in the acting fraternity which was filled with portraying versatile roles on the big screen be it that of a spy or a real-life character. Along with this, she is excited to accept the role of a mother, after having recently welcomed her baby girl into the world. During the same interaction, the Bollywood diva also candidly spoke about how she is planning to raise her child in the spotlight.

After essaying the role of an empathetic soul as Isha in Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will next play a light-hearted character in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie will hit the big screens in the month of April next year. Her maiden Hollywood film is also set to release on the streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

