Alia Bhatt To Star In Rs 3 Crore Song Sequence In RRR

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of one of the most awaited Bollywood films in recent times, RRR, that is directed by S S Rajamouli. With the release date getting postponed repeatedly due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Telugu-Hindi-Tamil film gets bigger with each passing week. A few months ago, it was known that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be making her south debut with this film in which she will be seen playing an important role. Her first look from the movie received immense appreciation from fans.

Now the latest update is that Alia is also going to be part of a song in the historical drama. While there are plenty of tracks in Indian films, this is special as it is touted to be the most expensive song-and-dance track ever made for any film. Rajamouli’s Baahubali featured extravagant songs but according to sources, the RRR song is going to be much bigger than Baahubali or Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Alia is certainly getting a raving welcome in the south film industry.

A source revealed, the dance number is going to be made at a budget of about Rs 3 crore. The clothes of artists alone will cost nearly Rs 1 crore. It will be shot in an area sprawling over several acres. Apart from the actress, the dance sequence will also feature Telugu actors Ram Charan Teja and N T Rama Rao Jr, who are the lead stars of RRR. The preparation for the shoot is going on in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to reports, Alia will fly down to Hyderabad later this month to shoot for the song.

Apart from RRR, the star is also playing the lead role in Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. A close friend of Alia said in Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia did not get a chance to “sing and dance”. Now through Rajamouli’s film, she will complete her lost opportunity.

