Alia Bhatt to Star Opposite Salman Khan in 'Inshallah', Kevin Feige Terms MCU's 22 Films As 'The Infinity Saga'
Sriram Raghavan and Meghna Gulzar talk about 'AndhaDhun' and 'Raazi', Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share cuddles and Alia Bhatt gifts houses to her personal staff in Mumbai.
Fans were delighted after it was announced that Alia Bhatt has joined Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic romance drama Inshallah. The film will mark Salman and Bhansali's reunion, 19 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. This is also the first time that Alia will venture with either Salman or Bhansali.
In the lead up to the Reel Movie Awards 2019, we caught up with directors Sriram Raghavan and Meghna Gulzar, whose films AndhaDhun and Raazi are in the running for the Best Film award and the filmmakers will compete in the Best Director category for their respective films.
In another news, Alia expressed her gratitude towards her personal staff members by reportedly giving them INR 50 lakhs cheques to purchase houses in Mumbai. On the receiving end were her driver Amol and helper Sunil. Also, Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige has hinted in an interview to the Empire Magazine that the current phase of superhero films produced by the studio will be dubbed as The Infinity Saga, which will include all 22 films, from Iron Man (2008) to Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Salman and Alia will feature in Bhansali's Inshallah, which is touted to be the next big project of the actors' careers. Applause over the film's cast started pouring in from all quarters after the official announcement was made.
Reel Movie Awards 2019 are an initiative by News18 to reward and recognise content driven cinema. As the date for the awards inch closer, we got in an exclusive interaction with acclaimed directors Sriram Raghavan and Meghna Gulzar, who shared insights about their films Andhadhun and Raazi.
According to reports, Alia Bhatt gifted cheques worth Rs 50 lakh each to her personal driver and helper, so that the money could be used to purchase new houses for themselves. The act of kindness reflects well on her part as she is doing back to back blockbuster films.
Kevin Feige says the Marvel Studios films from the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are The Infinity Saga. The saga will cover 22 superhero films in total.
Former couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dancing, hugging and being their entertaining best at an event recently.
Salman and Alia will feature in Bhansali's Inshallah, which is touted to be the next big project of the actors' careers. Applause over the film's cast started pouring in from all quarters after the official announcement was made.
Reel Movie Awards 2019 are an initiative by News18 to reward and recognise content driven cinema. As the date for the awards inch closer, we got in an exclusive interaction with acclaimed directors Sriram Raghavan and Meghna Gulzar, who shared insights about their films Andhadhun and Raazi.
According to reports, Alia Bhatt gifted cheques worth Rs 50 lakh each to her personal driver and helper, so that the money could be used to purchase new houses for themselves. The act of kindness reflects well on her part as she is doing back to back blockbuster films.
Kevin Feige says the Marvel Studios films from the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are The Infinity Saga. The saga will cover 22 superhero films in total.
Former couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dancing, hugging and being their entertaining best at an event recently.
