Alia Bhatt To Take Year-Long Sabbatical After Welcoming Baby? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up to welcome their first baby together. While the couple is excited to take on their new roles in life, a new report has claimed that Alia is likely to take a year’s break from work to focus on the baby. Alia has two releases lined up following the baby’s birthday. These include Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Although Alia is yet to reveal her plans for work following the arrival of the baby, a BollywoodLife report claims that she is taking a year-long break from work to focus on the baby. A source told the publication that she is allegedly in no hurry to resume work post the baby’s birth.

“Her excitement is at its peak and hence she has decided to take a good long break after the arrival of the baby. You might get surprised but Alia will take a sabbatical for at least one year and only then resume work. As she has a few releases and has completed the shooting of the same,” the source claimed.

However, this would not mean that Alia would stay away from the limelight. The grapevine claimed that Alia will remain actively involved in promotions of her recently-launched maternity wear and brand promotions.

The new report comes just a few days after it was claimed that Ranbir had decided to take a paternity break. A Bollywood Hungama source claimed, “He suggested that Alia should return to work while he would look after the baby.” The report also claimed that Ranbir has not been signing any work and is focused on wrapping up the filming of Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmastra, released in September this year. Earlier this month, their families hosted a small baby shower ceremony in the couple’s Mumbai residence.

