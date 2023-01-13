Alia Bhatt to Throw Grand Party for RRR Team, Ram Charan, Jr NTR After Naatu Naatu Golden Globe Win

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

January 13, 2023

Mumbai, India

According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt will host a party for the entire RRR team over their triumph at the Golden Globe 2023.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made India proud with its Golden Globe win for Naatu Naatu song, making it the first ever Indian film to get the prestigious honour. Music composer MM Keeravani received the award on stage for the Best Song- Motion Picture at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

It’s only natural for Alia Bhatt to be elated as she had played an important cameo in SS Rajamouli’s film. To mark this milestone, the Brahmastra actress has something planned ahead of her. If a report in BollywoodLife is to be believed, the new-mommy is all set to throw a lavish party for the stars of RRR Ram Charan and NTR Jr as well as SS Rajamouli and the entire cast and crew members of the acclaimed film.

Not only that, Alia had even texted SS Rajamouli as soon as the Golden Globe results were announced. Ranbir Kapoor had also texted his wishes for the win. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt had essayed the role of Sita, Ram Charan’s romantic interest in RRR. Even though her cameo was short, her performance was lauded by many and she even reportedly bagged another film with SS Rajamouli where she will be headlining a film alongside South superstar Mahesh Babu.

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the box office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

