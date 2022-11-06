Alia Bhatt To Welcome First Child In 48 Hours, Ranbir Kapoor Cancels All Work Commitments

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to turn mumma and papa. The Bollywood’s much-loved couple are awaiting their first child. Earlier today, the duo was snapped arriving at the HM Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which left everyone wondering if it’s time for Alia’s delivery. And now, if a report by India Today is to be believed, then Alia will deliver her baby in the next 48 hours.

Yes, you read it right. The entertainment portal cited a source who claimed that Alia will embrace motherhood either on Sunday or on Monday. It has also been reported that Ranbir Kapoor has cancelled all his work commitments to be on Alia’s side at this special hour. “She is likely to deliver either on Sunday or Monday. She’s in good health and Ranbir has cancelled all his work commitments to be by her side,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt has also said that he is waiting for the new sun. “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life,” he told E-Times.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

In October, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir will be next seen in Animals with Rashmika Mandanna. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

