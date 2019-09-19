Alia Bhatt Trolled for Misbehaving with Bodyguard, Netizens Ask Actress to 'Watch Her Attitude'
Alia Bhatt faced criticism from fans on social media after the actress seemingly misbehaved with a bodyguard, who was trying to protect her from paparazzi.
Image of Alia Bhatt, courtesy of Instagram
Alia Bhatt is the one of the most looked up to celebrities in Bollywood. However, the starlet recently drew criticism from fans on social media for scolding a bodyguard, who was seemingly trying to keep media and fans out of her way as she stepped out from her car.
The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram handle and seems like fans are pretty miffed with the way Alia spoke to the bodyguard at the venue. In the video, Alia is seen stepping out of her car, as the bodyguard moves towards her to offer her protection from the paparazzi shouting for pics of the actress. Alia, who was minding her own business and walking without paying heed to the press, suddenly looked towards the bodyguard and appeared to be speaking rudely to him.
She even says in the video, "aap log jaaiye aage" and "aap log chaliye," referring to the bodyguards.
Check out the video here:
Fans of the actress were seemingly upset with her behaviour and responded in the comments section by reminding her that the bodyguards were present there for her own good. One user wrote, "What’s with that attitude, woman? They are your bodyguards. Give respect," while another one responded by writing, "Ye sab Ranvir kapoor ka effect hai,He also behave rudely with fans and media."
Check out some of fans' reactions here:
On the movies front, Alia is busy juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- You Can Now Talk to Amazon Alexa in Hindi or Hinglish
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022