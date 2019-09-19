Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Trolled for Misbehaving with Bodyguard, Netizens Ask Actress to 'Watch Her Attitude'

Alia Bhatt faced criticism from fans on social media after the actress seemingly misbehaved with a bodyguard, who was trying to protect her from paparazzi.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt Trolled for Misbehaving with Bodyguard, Netizens Ask Actress to 'Watch Her Attitude'
Image of Alia Bhatt, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Alia Bhatt is the one of the most looked up to celebrities in Bollywood. However, the starlet recently drew criticism from fans on social media for scolding a bodyguard, who was seemingly trying to keep media and fans out of her way as she stepped out from her car.

The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram handle and seems like fans are pretty miffed with the way Alia spoke to the bodyguard at the venue. In the video, Alia is seen stepping out of her car, as the bodyguard moves towards her to offer her protection from the paparazzi shouting for pics of the actress. Alia, who was minding her own business and walking without paying heed to the press, suddenly looked towards the bodyguard and appeared to be speaking rudely to him.

She even says in the video, "aap log jaaiye aage" and "aap log chaliye," referring to the bodyguards.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram

#aliabhatt on location

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Fans of the actress were seemingly upset with her behaviour and responded in the comments section by reminding her that the bodyguards were present there for her own good. One user wrote, "What’s with that attitude, woman? They are your bodyguards. Give respect," while another one responded by writing, "Ye sab Ranvir kapoor ka effect hai,He also behave rudely with fans and media."

Check out some of fans' reactions here:

i1

i2

On the movies front, Alia is busy juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram