Alia Bhatt Turns ‘Millennial Bride’, Talks About Gender Equality in New Mohey Ad Film

Ahead of the forthcoming wedding season, Mohey, India’s bridal wear company, has released a new campaign with its brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. Shreyansh Baid conceptualised and developed the ‘Dulhan Waali Feeling’ campaign.

The ad film depicts Bhatt’s character delivering a speech on her nuptials day. She tells how her family has always stood by her, backed her in whatever she has done, and has never stereotyped what she could or could not achieve.

Taking a new perspective, the video depicts a modest but meaningful act of respect for women in a culture that has the potential to effect change. In the commercial, Bhatt is seen discussing equality and equitable society for both males and females.

Through the monologue, the video discusses the respect and autonomy that daughters deserve, as Bhatt discusses how her family never imposed gender and cultural prejudices on her. She gives her parents a gesture of thanks for having placed their faith in her to be a responsible and reasonable person. She concluded her statement by expressing hope that her new family and partner would continue to do the same.

Vedant Modi, CMO of Vedant Fashions, commented on the campaign, saying, “We believe in progressive communication, and our main goal in making this film was to deliver a powerful voice of the new age woman." He went on to say that they want to empower women to be independent, confident, and to find their position in marital life on an equal footing.

Mohey’s commercial with Bhatt in September 2021, which advocated a redefined Hindu wedding rite - from ‘Kanyadaan’ to ‘Kanyamaan’ - did not go down well with netizens. Bhatt was seen challenging traditional ideas in which the family is expected to ‘give away’ their daughter at her wedding.

Manyavar has distinguished itself from the competition throughout the years due to its commitment to celebrity marketing. For the first time, the company collaborated with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2015, launching several advertisements.

Soon after establishing fame in the men’s traditional costume market, the brand expanded its reach to a female audience with the introduction of ‘Mohey’ in 2016 and the addition of Bollywood star and Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma.

