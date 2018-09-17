English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Turns Photographer for Ranbir Kapoor and the Result is Spectacular; See Here
This time, Alia Bhatt turns photographer for RK!
This time, Alia Bhatt turns photographer for RK!
Lately, Alia Bhatt has been posting pictures on Instagram that are clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of forthcoming film Brahmastra. But this time, the actress decided to click Ranbir as they bid goodbye to Bulgaria after their film's shoot wrapped up.
This is not the first time Alia Bhatt has shared any photo from the sets of her forthcoming film, but this one has a different vibe. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen looking out in the sky and is sitting along with his director Ayan.
Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy adventure, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Slated to release on August 15, 2019, it brings together Big B, Alia and Ranbir for the first time on the 70mm screen.
Other than Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s Kalank. Though Ranbir, 35, has been candid about dating Alia, the 25-year-old actor is yet to confirm the romance.
