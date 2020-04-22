MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Turns Poet For Earth Day 2020, Watch Video

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to recite a poem that she wrote for Earth Day 2020. The actress pledged to celebrate Earth Day every day by taking care of the planet.

Antara Kashyap
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
April 22nd is celebrated worldwide as Earth Day and even in the middle of a global pandemic, people have not forgotten to take a moment to appreciate the planet. Bollywood stars also did their part to make their tribute as creative as possible. After Alaya F made a detailed artwork and Sara Ali Khan penned her Sara Ki Shayari for mother Earth, Alia Bhatt has also channeled her inner poet on the day.

Alia took to Instagram to share the poem she wrote on Earth Day. She performed her poem through which she talked about everything she was grateful for and pledged to always take care of the planet.

"Today and every day I am grateful for the sunrise and sunset. For the forests full of trees, to the animals, the birds. The lake river and seas," she said in the video. Concluding her poem, she said, "Today and every day, I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer. I promise to value our home by doing better. I choose to celebrate earth day, Today, and every single day!"

"My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay," she captioned the video.

Check it out:

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

