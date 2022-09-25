CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt Unveils First Look As Keya From Hollywood Debut Heart of Stone With Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

September 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt on Saturday night shared a glimpse of her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, and introduced us to her character, Keya. Joining her are Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, who can be seen pulling off some high-octane stunts. Besides some stunning visuals, the teaser shared by Alia also sees her and her cast members talking about the film.

“Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic. It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain,” says Gadot, who plays Rachel Stone. Alia adds, “It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.” Although the video did not reveal too much about the actress’ character, it promised a lot of action and thrill.

Sharing the promo, Alia wrote, “The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya!💗Coming to @NetflixIndia in 2023🍿 #Tudum”

Take a look at the post:

With Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt marks her debut in Hollywood alongside huge industry names like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, and Sophie Okonedo. Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller is yet to announce a release date. Alia had been shooting for the Netflix film in Portugal since May this year.

Talking of her Bollywood films, the actress has been delivering back-to-back Box Office hits this year. The actress, who turned 29 this year, had an impressive start with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which was released on 25th February. It was followed by the success of RRR, with which the actress made her Telugu debut. Then, the Highway actress ventured into production with the film Darlings in which she starred as well. Alia is now basking in the success of her latest film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, which was in the making for almost a decade.

Next, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

