Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan Attend Anushka Ranjan's Birthday-turned Bridal Shower

Since the last couple of weeks, it has been heavily reported that actor Aditya Seal is gearing up tie the knot with long-time girlfriend and actress Anushka Ranjan. Recently, some of Anushka’s closest friends gathered on her birthday on October 1 for a party that also turned into a bridal shower. In attendance was Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Krystle D’Souza among others. Anushka’s sister, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor hosted the bash for her.

While neither Anushka or Aditya has confirmed the wedding rumours, Sussanne took to Instagram stories to spill the beans. She shared a group picture on her story, with the caption, “N we kick start October Bridal shower for this doll @anushkaranjan (sic)."

Anushka also took to Instagram to share a group picture with her girl-gang. She wrote, “No one can mess with me.. look at the Angels protecting me always. Thank you @akansharanjankapoor for literally being the best sister human kind has ever seen. I love you and I love all these stunning faces beyond! Missing the girls who couldn’t make it but thank you for being in my life."

Aditya also shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram to wish his rumoured fiancée on her birthday. He wrote,

Happy birthday you over grown child..i dont say this enough but you’re the best thing to have ever happened to mankind..i love you to the farthest star and back.. (cheers) to all your birthdays together (sic)."

Meanwhile, Anushka has been a part of movies like Wedding Pulao and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. On the other hand, Aditya was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani with Kiara Advani.

