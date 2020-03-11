English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Get Nostalgic As Badrinath Ki Dulhania Clocks 3 Years

A still from

A still from

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a sequel to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Share this:

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania recently completed three years since it was released.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia shared a clip from the film's song, featuring her playing Holi with Varun.

"Happy Holi" popped up on her Insta story at the end of the video with the hashtag "#3yearsofbkd".

alia bhatt

Varun too shared his glimpse from the movie.

varun

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Meanwhile, Alia will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the fantasy drama Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will be released on December 4 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Alia has an array of projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi, releasing September 11. Next up, she has SS Rajamouli’s RRR marking her debut into Southern cinema.

Whereas, Varun will be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, along with Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story