Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar Lash Out at Authorities Amid Aarey Forest Protests
Hours after the Mumbai High Court's permission was granted, officials began cutting down trees in the Aarey forest.
Image courtesy: Instagram
It is a known fact that important issues are often overlooked or not given enough importance. Currently, the biggest worry of environmental activists in India has been to protect the Aarey forests for the building of a metro shed. Despite pleas and requests by the public, even the Mumbai High Court dismissed all petitions that aimed to protect the forest. As the axes began swinging late at night, Bollywood's known faces lashed out against the act as well.
Some of Bollywood's known faces protesting against the move included Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Urmila Matondkar. Dia Mirza who is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador expressed her horror over the act. Most of the celebrities pointed out how "pathetic" the act was being done overnight.
Massacre is what this is! We are our own worst enemy! Infrastructure can never precede nature! We need to STOP! #SaveAarey— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 5, 2019
This is heartbreaking news. With such an outcry to stop the cutting of trees why is this being allowed mumbai has done enough for the people in power to realise cutting down aarey is something the citizens don’t want https://t.co/df6llNejGX
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 5, 2019
There's always been a conflict between development & conservation. Yes, the city needs to build infrastructure to support a growing population. But the city also needs trees & parks & greenery. We need to protect nature like life depends on it. Because it does.#LetMumbaiBreathe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 5, 2019
What !!! This is how we take care of the environment in India ? All pretences off aren’t they now https://t.co/FOf2OSIKGv
— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) October 5, 2019
Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2019
Why were trees cut in the dead of the night ? Who gets rich(er) because of this metro car shed? Everything about this is shady from the get go, including how the first signatures for the tree felling were obtained. https://t.co/cnFgxgFmKK
— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 5, 2019
Such a disappointing news on #AareyForest Cutting the trees in the night clearly shows even they know it’s horribly wrong,inhuman. But we can compliment #GretaThunberg act blind n deaf to our own #Aarey n think we did our bit to the #environment https://t.co/Tb0NyBbZPn — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 5, 2019
There is supposed to be a 15 day waiting period after permission is granted and notice has been uploaded on official website. But there is no waiting here. Our trees are being cut as citizens desperately plead to STOP this! @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar #Aarey https://t.co/nmVP7WllI7
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 4, 2019
The chopping of the trees began just hours after it was approved of by the Mumbai High Court. The cutting will see around 2700 trees in the Aarey Forest slashed to make room for a metro car shed.
