Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar Lash Out at Authorities Amid Aarey Forest Protests

Hours after the Mumbai High Court's permission was granted, officials began cutting down trees in the Aarey forest.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar Lash Out at Authorities Amid Aarey Forest Protests
It is a known fact that important issues are often overlooked or not given enough importance. Currently, the biggest worry of environmental activists in India has been to protect the Aarey forests for the building of a metro shed. Despite pleas and requests by the public, even the Mumbai High Court dismissed all petitions that aimed to protect the forest. As the axes began swinging late at night, Bollywood's known faces lashed out against the act as well.

 

Some of Bollywood's known faces protesting against the move included Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Urmila Matondkar. Dia Mirza who is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador expressed her horror over the act. Most of the celebrities pointed out how "pathetic" the act was being done overnight.

 

The chopping of the trees began just hours after it was approved of by the Mumbai High Court. The cutting will see around 2700 trees in the Aarey Forest slashed to make room for a metro car shed.

 

