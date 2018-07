Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who made debut with Student Of The Year will be shooting a special song with Tiger Shroff for Student of the Year 2. This will be an opening song which will feature the ex-students.The film Student Of The Year was directed by Karan Johar which gave all the three newcomers a big start in Bollywood. Now that the original students are on their own journey, the baton has been passed to a new class of 2018. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria star in Student of the Year 2 which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra.A source told DNA , "The film's makers wanted to shoot the song, which will feature the trio in the opening credits, on a large canvas. They are yet to take a call on whether they should shoot in Delhi, Pune or Mumbai. It will be shot either in a stadium or on a lavish set. This song will mark the beginning of the sequel and will see SOTY'S lead actors, Varun, Alia and Sid, passing the baton to the new batch of students."Tiger will be featuring in the song alongside the original trio as well.The team of Student of the Year 2 have completed two schedules, in Dehradun and Pune and are still figuring out the location for the third schedule as the climax sequence will be shot there. The third schedule is expected to roll out by mid- July.The film is to be released on November 23, 2018.