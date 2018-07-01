English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
The team of Student of the Year 2 have completed two schedules, in Dehradun and Pune and are still figuring out the location for the third schedule as the climax sequence will be shot there.
Image: Instagram/ Dharma Productions
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who made debut with Student Of The Year will be shooting a special song with Tiger Shroff for Student of the Year 2. This will be an opening song which will feature the ex-students.
The film Student Of The Year was directed by Karan Johar which gave all the three newcomers a big start in Bollywood. Now that the original students are on their own journey, the baton has been passed to a new class of 2018. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria star in Student of the Year 2 which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra.
A source told DNA, "The film's makers wanted to shoot the song, which will feature the trio in the opening credits, on a large canvas. They are yet to take a call on whether they should shoot in Delhi, Pune or Mumbai. It will be shot either in a stadium or on a lavish set. This song will mark the beginning of the sequel and will see SOTY'S lead actors, Varun, Alia and Sid, passing the baton to the new batch of students."
Tiger will be featuring in the song alongside the original trio as well.
The team of Student of the Year 2 have completed two schedules, in Dehradun and Pune and are still figuring out the location for the third schedule as the climax sequence will be shot there. The third schedule is expected to roll out by mid- July.
The film is to be released on November 23, 2018.
Also Watch
The film Student Of The Year was directed by Karan Johar which gave all the three newcomers a big start in Bollywood. Now that the original students are on their own journey, the baton has been passed to a new class of 2018. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria star in Student of the Year 2 which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra.
A source told DNA, "The film's makers wanted to shoot the song, which will feature the trio in the opening credits, on a large canvas. They are yet to take a call on whether they should shoot in Delhi, Pune or Mumbai. It will be shot either in a stadium or on a lavish set. This song will mark the beginning of the sequel and will see SOTY'S lead actors, Varun, Alia and Sid, passing the baton to the new batch of students."
Tiger will be featuring in the song alongside the original trio as well.
The team of Student of the Year 2 have completed two schedules, in Dehradun and Pune and are still figuring out the location for the third schedule as the climax sequence will be shot there. The third schedule is expected to roll out by mid- July.
The film is to be released on November 23, 2018.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon Media Duties for Royal Date With Meghan Markle
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones