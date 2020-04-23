MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Visits Her Parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan Armed with Mask and Gloves

Alia Bhatt walked over to her parents' house wearing mask and gloves and sat at a distance to keep them safe.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
Alia Bhatt visited her parents recently, taking all the precautions required to stay safe. The actress does not live with her parents, but wanted to see if they were doing okay during the lockdown.

Her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has said in an interview that Alia visited him and his wife recently but took all the precautions to keep them safe. He said Alia lived just a small distance away and came to meet them, armed with mask and gloves, reported Hindustan Times.

Mahesh said, "We met a few days ago. She lives a few buildings away and it's a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn't endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood."

Alia is reportedly living with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. They were spotted together in his building compound last month. They even shot each others' portions of short film on coronavirus awareness, Family.

The Raazi actress is finally working with her father in a movie. She plays the lead in Sadak 2, which marks Mahesh's return to direction after almost 20 years and also stars her sister Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

