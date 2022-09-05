Alia Bhatt Vs Ranbir Kapoor At The Box Office Soon? Luv Ranjan's Next Reportedly To Clash With RRKPK

Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy with their respective upcoming projects. The two actors have several movies in their pipeline. While Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir has been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir are likely to face a clash at the box office too very soon.

Alia Bhatt Vs Ranbir Kapoor At The Box Office?

If a recent report by Bollywoodlife.com is to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon facing the box office clash. This comes as the report claims that the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next are planning to lock February 10, 2023 as the release date. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is also slated to release on the same day. It is being said that both the films are rom-coms and therefore the makers are planning to release these ahead of Valentine’s day weekend.

What Do We Know About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be playing key roles in the movie. Recently, Ranveer Singh opened up about the film when he shared that it will be a ‘quintessential Karan Johar movie’. “It’s vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it’s all packed in there; every trope you’ve seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there,” he had said.

Luv Ranjan’s Movie With Ranbir and Shraddha

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie. This is for the first time that the two actors will be sharing the screen. Several pictures of the duo from the sets of the movie have so far gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will also be next seen in Brahmāstra. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others. It will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

