Alia Bhatt Wants To Do Samantha Prabhu's Oo Antava Without Replacing Her: 'Want Allu Arjun To Be There Too'

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a special appearance in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise with her sizzling performance on Oo Antava, she left everyone completely impressed. The song and Samanta’s hottest ever avatar in it became the talk of the town. While the song is everyone’s favourite, looks like it is on Alia Bhatt’s playlist too.

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt expressed her desire to do the Oo Antava song but added that she does not want to replace Samantha. When asked “If you could feature in a dance number that’s already been shot with somebody else, but you want to be a part of it, which would that be?”, Alia said, “Oo Antavava, But I don’t want to replace Samantha, I want Sam to be there, I want Allu Arjun to be there. I just want to be lurking somewhere in the middle.”

For the unversed, Oo Antava is a song of superhit movie Pushpa: The Rise which was released in December last year. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she will be next seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. Besides this, the actress has also been working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’. It is a romantic drama that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Samantha has also signed another Bollywood movie which will be produced by Taapsee Pannu. Apart from these, it was earlier reported that Samantha is in ‘advanced talks’ with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his upcoming project The Immortal Ashwatthama which will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here