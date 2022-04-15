Alia Bhatt Was Nervous, Knew There Would be no Retakes For This One: Saree Draper Dolly Jain on Ralia Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially married. The most anticipated Bollywood wedding of this year was worth the hype for many fans after the montage of mesmerising photos the new bride posted on Instagram. The outfits looked like they were taken straight out of a princess fairytale. Netizens gushed over Alia who opted for a sari instead of a traditional lehenga. The white and gold fabric seemed to just flow naturally around Alia, which can be credited to Dolly Jain. Dolly Jain, a celebrity saree draper hailing from Kolkata is still wrapped up in the whole fairytale that was the wedding and the queen-like bride that Alia was.

She told Times Of India, “It was a pleasure for me to drape a sari on Alia. I absolutely loved the fact that she ditched a traditional lehenga for an ivory, organza sari. The colour and fabric are my favourites. I love draping lehengas too but saris are a little closer to my heart”.

Dolly only knew about the organza sari 30 minutes before she was supposed to drape it. The nature of the fabric made it easier for Dolly who finished her job within seven minutes on Alia. She further said, “By 3 pm, my job was done,” and she draped the sari with an open pallu. “A designer sari is longer than the regular sari you get. The pallu ran till the ankle and I tied a side of the pallu to her right hand. It was a beautiful sari — subtle, minimalist with thread work all over”.

Dolly Jain had worked with Alia Bhatt before but she could feel that this time was different, she cemented this by saying, “Alia knew this was not reel life but real. There would be no retakes for this one. She is a very real person and on her special day, she exuded all the bridal emotions — the excitement, nervousness and more”.

Dolly also draped saris on Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. “Every wedding is special. I have draped ensembles on Deepika (Padukone), Sonam (Kapur Ahuja), Katrina (Kaif) and others. But, this was very special since it was a sari,” she concluded.

