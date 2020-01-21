Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Was Not in Her 'Regular Bubbly Spirit' When Clicked by Paparazzi, Here's Why

Alia Bhatt has hurt her back and was not seen smiling for paparazzi when clicked on the streets on Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 7:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt Was Not in Her 'Regular Bubbly Spirit' When Clicked by Paparazzi, Here's Why
Alia Bhatt

In one of her upcoming films, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of criminal, don, sex worker and businesswoman Gangubai. It is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. Other details related to the film are still under wraps. This will be the first time Alia will be collaborating with Bhansali, who has previously given blockbusters such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Alia, who started shooting for the film in December last year has been constantly sharing updates about the project.

Now, in a new update, Alia informed her fans that she suffered a back injury. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of herself lying in the bed with her cat Eddie.

Read: Alia Bhatt Hurts Her Back, Informs Fans by Sharing Pic on Instagram

Later, when Alia stepped out in the city, photographers clicked her and found her mood to be somewhat off. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a picture of Alia outside one venue and captioned it as "Alia Bhatt does not seem to be in her regular bubbly spirit today."

Responding to this, Alia reiterated that she has hurt her back and not feeling well. She wrote in the comments section, "I’ve hurt myself Viral so smiling not coming so easily. But this post has made me smile."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram