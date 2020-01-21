Alia Bhatt Was Not in Her 'Regular Bubbly Spirit' When Clicked by Paparazzi, Here's Why

In one of her upcoming films, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of criminal, don, sex worker and businesswoman Gangubai. It is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. Other details related to the film are still under wraps. This will be the first time Alia will be collaborating with Bhansali, who has previously given blockbusters such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Alia, who started shooting for the film in December last year has been constantly sharing updates about the project.

Now, in a new update, Alia informed her fans that she suffered a back injury. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of herself lying in the bed with her cat Eddie.

Later, when Alia stepped out in the city, photographers clicked her and found her mood to be somewhat off. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a picture of Alia outside one venue and captioned it as "Alia Bhatt does not seem to be in her regular bubbly spirit today."

Responding to this, Alia reiterated that she has hurt her back and not feeling well. She wrote in the comments section, "I’ve hurt myself Viral so smiling not coming so easily. But this post has made me smile."

