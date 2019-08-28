Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved after a surprising turn of events over the weekend. In the aftermath of the announcement that the filmmaker has decided to not go ahead with the project, which was to feature Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, various reports cited different reasons behind it getting scrapped. While some stated creative differences as the reason for Inshallah not coming to fruition, others reported that Sanjay could not have completed the film by Eid 2020 and hence decided to drop it.

However, most reports were quiet on Alia's response and outlook towards the news of Inshallah getting shelved, until now. A report in timesofindia.com states that Alia was looking forward to collaborate with Sanjay and Salman and now she is "very upset."

The report further states that Alia had turned down various projects for Inshallah, most prominently a film opposite Aamir Khan.

The website qouted a source close to the matter as saying, "Alia was approached for a film with Aamir Khan. However, she had to decline the offer as she had reserved all the dates for Inshallah. Alia was looking forward to collaborating with Salman and SLB. The actress is very upset as she gave up on various other projects too during the period."

Earlier, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, which was set to release in December 2019, also got delayed. Brahmastra does not have a release date yet and is speculated to hit the screens sometime in the next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.