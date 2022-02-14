Alia Bhatt Was Scared After Hearing To Gangubai Kathiawadi; Asked SLB 'Don’t You Think I'm Little Young'

Alia Bhatt recalled feeling scared after she first heard Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress plays the role of a sex worker turned madam of a brothel in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. The film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Alia revealed that her first reaction to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s narration was ‘fear.’ She said that she had a number of questions for him after hearing the script. One of which included if she was ‘too young’ for the part. However, the masterclass director assured Alia that he would help her pull off the role.

“I was scared. I was meant to do a love story with sir [Inshallah starring Salman Khan was called off]. Till that point, I hadn’t read the book [Mafia Queens of Mumbai] or known the story of Gangubai. I didn’t expect a film of this nature at all. So, when I heard the narration, I asked sir everything I feared: Do you think I can do this? Don’t you think I am a little young? He said, ‘I will make you do it.’ It was then I told myself that there should be no scope of doubt in my head when a film like this comes my way," she said.

Alia, in another interview, had confessed that even her friends felt that she was too young for the part when the posters had been released. However, their perceptions changed after the trailer came out. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Alia said that she hopes that everyone who is still doubting if she is fit for the part would change their minds after they’ve watched Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on February 25.

