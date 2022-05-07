Alia Bhatt Watches Gangubai Kathiawadi with Pet Cat Edward After Husband Ranbir Kapoor Flies Off to Dubai

It looks like it’s a lazy weekend for Alia Bhatt. The actress shared a glimpse of her Saturday. The story shared by her features a video of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi playing on her TV screen while she snuggles up with her beautiful cat, Edward. In the video, Alia can be seen lounging on her couch with her furry friend as he pays full attention to the television screen that had her film playing.

While posting the video, the Brahmastra actress wrote, “SaturYAY with Gangu and Ed." She ended her caption with a white heart and moon emoticons. You must be wondering why the new bride was enjoying her movie alone. The reason Alia’s hubby Ranbir Kapoor didn’t join her on Saturday morning is that the Sanju actor flew to Dubai for a soccer match.

Earlier today, Ranbir was clicked at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. Sporting the casual look, Ranbir looked dapper as always. Keeping the best fashion foot forward at the airport, the Brahmastra actor donned a blue sweatshirt atop a white t-shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans. The heart-throb completed his look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Needless to say, Ranbir’s casual yet dashing airport look started making the rounds on the internet as soon as he was spotted at the airport. Within moments, after her husband was papped while heading to Dubai, Alia took to her story on the picture-sharing platform to give a sneak peek of what she was up to in his absence.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, both the actors have the most anticipated films in their pipeline. Firstly, their Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screens on September 9. The ambitious project also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. Currently, Alia is busy with the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The impeccable actress is expected to wrap up the work on Karan Johar’s romantic comedy before leaving for the UK to begin the shoot for her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.