Alia Bhatt Wears Ranbir Kapoor's Cap As She Clicked at Airport; Paps Joke 'RK Wala Look'

Alia Bhatt had a funny interaction with the paparazzi late Wednesday night as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. The actress, who was flying out from Mumbai to an undisclosed location, was sporting a funky tracksuit with a cap and black sneakers.

Paparazzi first greeted the actress by asking her how she was. To which, Alia politely responded, “Main achhi hoon (I’m good)." They then teased her and said, “RK wala look lag raha hai," referring to Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is often spotted wearing stylish caps at the airport. Alia simply smiled and continued walking inside the airport.

A few weeks back, Alia Bhatt revealed via an Instagram post that she stole Ranbir Kapoor’s cap. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen wearing a black cap with the inscription “High as your expectations."

The actress styled the cap with a black coloured top and opted to leave her hair loose under it. Alia Bhatt was seen posing indoors with a collection of framed photos doubling up as the background. Sharing the pictures, Alia said, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings (cap and upside-down smiley emoji)." She added, “and make sure you take many selfies."

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for over three years now. The couple, who will soon appear in Brahmastra, made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Ranbir and Alia’s families also share a close bond.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here