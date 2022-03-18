Alia Bhatt Wears Strapless Mini Dress Worth Rs 3 Lakh; Gets Trolled for 'Copying' Deepika Padukone

Apart from her incredible acting skills, Alia Bhatt is known for her outstanding fashion statements. The actress never fails to impress the fashion police. Having wowed earlier in gorgeous white sarees for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, Alia Bhatt soon ditched the look for Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old Bollywood star put on a dazzling display as she slipped into a tiny red floral mini dress that hugged her envious figure. Alia teamed her dress by Magda Butrym with a matching blazer and red high heels. Her tresses were styled wavy. According to the official website of Magda Butrym, Alia’s dress will cost you Rs 1,41,072 (USD 1,855). Alia’s jacket is called the Tuxedo style silk blazer in red roses print and will cost you Rs 1,52,479 (USD 2,005). The set is worth Rs 2,93,551.

A video of Alia arriving at the bash has also surfaced on social media, with netizens calling her out for “copying" Deepika Padukone’s style. Most recently, Deepika also opted for Magda Butrym mini dresses for ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions. Commenting on Alia’s video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, a user wrote, “Why she always tries to copy Deepika?" Another one called Alia “wanna be Deepika Padukone." “Deepika is all over her style," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 29th birthday on the pristine island of the Maldives with her family. Alia, who is riding high on the success of her recent release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ has been in a celebratory mode all this month. Her film has not just won over the critics but has also raked in Rs. 100 crores at the box office.

