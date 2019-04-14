SPONSORED BY
Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why

Alia Bhatt, who is currently gearing up for the release of 'Kalank', has revealed that she 'can't' vote.

Updated:April 14, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
In lead-up to this election, we saw a string of Bollywood celebrities raise voting awareness after PM Narendra Modi tweeted out to the biggest names in the Indian film fraternity, requesting them to push for citizens' participation in the electoral process.

Modi had appealed to Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aamir Khan and many others to encourage youngsters to cast their ballot. In response, Akshay, Aamir and Karan among others, pledged their support to the cause and requested the citizens of India to communicate the power of voting for a democratic India.

In an interview with India Today, Alia Bhatt, who was present along with Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur as a part of promotions of their upcoming film Kalank, asked about how they were going to do their bit to elect the new government.

To which, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya combinedly said, "By voting."

Varun futher added, "I think we all will be voting and it's important. In Maharashtra, there's still some time for election to begin for us to go vote. We all will be going and voting and doing our duty and electing the government officials we feel fit to come into power."

When the interviewer specifically asked Alia if she was also going to vote, the actress replied, "I can't vote." When asked for the reason, Alia simply said, "passport."

As per India Today, Alia doesn't hold an Indian passport as she is a British citizen and so is her mother Soni Razdan. Since Indian rules don't allow anyone to hold dual citizenship, Alia can only cast her vote if she gives British citizenship up.
