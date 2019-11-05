Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Alia Bhatt will Take Your Breath Away with These Incredible Poses Underwater

You'll fall in love with the colours Alia Bhatt wore for this insane underwater shoot for Vogue magazine.

News18.com

November 5, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Alia Bhatt will Take Your Breath Away with These Incredible Poses Underwater
Images: Instagram/vogueindia/

Underwater shoots aren't new, but have definitely become quite the fad in the fashion world this year. The latest Bollywood star to show off her prowess in holding her breath under water while pulling perfect poses in Alia Bhatt. The Kalank star has posed for the latest issue of Vogue magazine, wearing the brightest of gowns and dresses and striking some unbelievable poses under water that should come with the disclaimer - don't try this at home, or any swimming pool near you.

Every photo you look at in this shoot series will make you wonder exactly how did the actress manage to pose in such insane positions, that too underwater. Her dresses for the shoot ranged from a sequinned swimsuit, to a bright neon gown and a blue embellished dress. The clothes look as stunning as Alia in them.

In one of the pictures, Alia is seen wearing a blue-and-lime monokini with huge frills floating in the water.

Here are more photos from the shoot:

In the accompanying interview, the actress talked about wanting to be in the limelight since she was kid. When she was four, she sang with a group at school and the teacher pulled her to the front to say, "Everybody, sing like Alia." She says, "I remember being the centre of attention and I loved it. That was the day I decided: something similar for the rest of my life would be nice."

