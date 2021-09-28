Alia Bhatt Wishes Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on Birthday; Ankita Lokhande Shares Pavitra Rishta 2 Video With Shaheer Sheikh

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday, September 28. The actor received love and birthday wishes from his fans, friends and industry colleagues. However, the most special one was penned by his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share a lakeside picture with Ranbir, along with a heartwarming message on his birthday.

The popular TV show Pavitra Rishta has returned with a reboot called Pavitra Rishta: It’s Never Too Late. The latest season is streaming on ZEE5 and stars Ankita Lokhande, who was in the original version as well as the female lead. Shaheer Sheikh has been paired opposite Ankita. The 36-year-old actress recently shared behind the scenes footage of the show on Instagram. Ankita and Shaheer are performing an emotional scene in the video. The sequence has been filmed outdoors with both the characters drenched in rain.

Britney Spears’ lawyer has filed a supplemental motion in the case regarding her father’s conservatorship over the American pop singer. In the supplemental motion, the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has asked the court for the immediate suspension of Britney’s father, Jamie Spears no later than this week’s hearing on September 29.

The song ‘Jarra Jarra’ from the 2019 Telugu action thriller Gaddalakonda Ganesh brought actress Dimple Hayathi a lot of recognition and since then there has been no looking back for her. She gave a wonderful performance in the song with her dance moves. While the actress is progressing in her career, she also keeps treating her fans by posting some hot pictures every now and then on social media. The actress currently has worked in Telugu films and as per media reports she might also work in Hindi movies soon. As far as social media is concerned fans cannot take their eyes off the hot and sexy pictures that the actress keeps on posting. From her workout pictures and videos to her sizzling photo shoots everything is worth having a look at.

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits. The members of the band are also very popular and have a fan-base called ARMY. BTS’ loyal fans recently riled up support for the youngest member of the band, Jungkook, after it was reported that he resigned as the president of his brother’s clothing company. According to a report in Korean outlet Biz Hankook, the resignation comes after Jungkook was accused of ‘false’ or ‘backdoor’ advertising.

