Alia Bhatt Wishes Fans 'Happy Sunday' With Stunning Sun-Kissed Selfie; Check Out Here

Alia Bhatt has been slaying left, right and centre ever since 2022 started. From her stellar performances in Gangubai Kathiawad, Darlings and Brahmastra, the actress has seemed to ace all the professional benchmarks she set for herself. But along with professional achievements, Alia also made headlines when she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and later announced her pregnancy through an endearing Instagram post. And now she has become a mother to an adorable baby girl, named ‘Raha’. The new celeb mom in town seems to be glowing and that is evident from her social media posts.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself in her Instagram stories wishing all her fans a happy-Sunday. The sun-kissed selfie showed the Raazi actress flaunting a no-makeup look accentuated by the grey sweater she is wearing. For the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Time to trouble you with another one of my sunshine selfies. Happy Sunday!(with an upside down smile emoji)" Only a few days back she had posted some sun-kissed selfies with the caption, “finding some great light and aimlessly conducting a photo shoot in my bathroom.” It seems the Student Of The Year actress has taken a penchant for DIY photoshoots of herself.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 this year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Back then, Alia took to her official Instagram handle, issued a statement and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement by the couple read.

Later, in another post, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter and explained why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she wrote.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s most recent Brahmastra broke the dry spell at the Box Office. The film not only became a commercial blockbuster but has successfully hyped the Astraverse fandom for the next two installments in the trilogy. Now the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s quirky love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh as well as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

