Alia Bhatt Wishes Happy Birthday to ‘One and Only’ Dharmendra

December 8 marks the birthday of Dharmendra who is known as the He-Man of Bollywood. In a career spanning more than six decades, he gave countless memorable films like Sholay, Do Chor, Phool Aur Pathar and many more. And he continues to entertain audiences with his acting. Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

His co-star in the film, Alia Bhatt wished the actor on his special day. She shared a picture with Dharmendra from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. “Happy birthday to the one and only,” Alia captioned the post while tagging Dharmendra’s Instagram handle.

In the picture, Alia looks super cute wearing a white sari with a red floral dupatta. She paired it with pearl shaped earrings and a bindi. Dharmendra is wearing a light pink sweater with black pants. He paired it with a pink muffler with blue stripes and a black hat. The comment section was loaded with heart and fire emojis. While some people applauded Alia’s charming looks, others wished Dharmendra on his birthday.

Ranveer, who is the male lead in the movie, also posted a slew of pictures with the veteran actor on his birthday. In the first photo, Ranveer and Dharmendra are seen posing for the camera with Alia and Shabana Azmi and Karan. In the following picture, we can see Ranveer and Dharmendra looking amused as they watch a take on the monitor. The last one shows the veteran actor putting his arms around Ranveer, while the latter can be seen feeling the muscular strength of Dharmendra.

Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the directorial comeback of Karan whose last film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, the romantic drama will see Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi playing pivotal characters.

