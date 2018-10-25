Alia Bhatt Wishes Her ‘Stunning’ Mother Soni Razdan on Birthday, See Pic

Despite a hectic schedule, Alia Bhatt wishes special people in her life on their birthdays. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her mother Soni Razdan. She also posted a throwback picture along with her message.She wrote, “Happy Birthday my stunning stunning mommy thank you for being a classic example of beauty INSIDE OUT! No amount of words can express how fortunate I am to have a mother/friend/partner-in-trying-different-diets like you!! Even if I say it a million times a day it won't be enough.. But.. I love you."Razdan can be seen with her husband and Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt in the picture.Here’s the picture:Earlier, Alia had shared a birthday message for her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her father Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram.For Ranbir, she shared a joyful picture of the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine". Later, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor accompanied Alia and Ranbir for the latter’s birthday celebration in New York. Razdan and Kapoor also shared their pictures on social media.Alia also made her father Mahesh Bhatt's birthday special by announcing the sequel to 1991 film Sadak. She wrote, "Dear Daddy,On your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true.. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones.This will be a journey of discovery.. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all.. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday."On the professional front, the actress has films such as Gully boy and Takht lined up. She is currently working on projects like Brahmastra and Kalank.