Alia Bhatt Wishes ‘Soon to be Dadi’ Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday; Latter Shares Pics of Celebration

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 64th birthday today, on the 8th of July. The actress, who had ruled screens in the 80s, is now back at work and was praised for her performance in the film jugjugg Jeeyo. She is also dedicating more time to work now, and is a judge of the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. On the special day, her ‘bahu’, Alia Bhatt shared a special message along with an unseen picture of her haldi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her haldi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Neetu Kapoor can be seen lovingly kissing Alia on her forehead. Wishing Neetu, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul .. My mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaaa .. love you so so much!!!” Check out the picture here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her mom a happiest birthday. She shared a picture with the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress and wrote, “Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever ❤️” See the post here:

Neetu Kapoor also had a small party to celebrate the special day. Apart from family, one can see Manish Malhotra and Dance Deewane Junios co judge, Marzi Pestonji in the frame. Here are a few pictures:

Recently, Neetu Kapoor had revealed that son Ranbir Kapoor would be joining her in the finale of her reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. He is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Shamshera and might be joined by co-star Vaani Kapoor. The finale would be happening soon, as Neetu Kapoor had herself confirmed. His next release is Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which co-stars Alia Bhatt and is set to release in September.

