Alia Bhatt Wishes To Work Again With RRR Co-Star Jr NTR, Calls Him Talented and Fabulous

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited movies. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt among other actors. While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of RRR, Alia Bhatt has now expressed the desire to share screen space again with Jr NTR.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt talked about how she wishes to work again with RRR co-star Jr NTR. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor called Jr NTR talented and mentioned that she would love to work with him again. “I would love to do another film with him. I think he’s so talented, so fabulous, such a big star, but still down-to-earth and grounded. I really like the work he has done so far,” Alia said as reported by the entertainment portal.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt also mentioned that she aspires for NTR Jr’s loyal and dedicated fans. “Please give me your fans. I love his fans. His fans are so dedicated, so so loyal and dedicated,” the actor said.

Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR will be sharing the screen space for the first time in RRR. The movie is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

The film has been postponed several times and will now be released on March 25. The movie was supposed to hit the big screen on January 7 but it was then postponed due to the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. The makers issued a statement just two days ahead of the scheduled released and announced its postponement. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL,” the statement read.

While the film will now be released on March 25, the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.

