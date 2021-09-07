Alia Bhatt Wraps 'Darlings' With Vijay Varma; Shares BTS Pics From Set

In March this year, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt launched her production house called Eternal Sunshine Production and announced her first venture Darlings. The film went on floors in early July and on Tuesday, the actress announced that the team has wrapped the shoot. The film is being helmed by Jasmeet K Reen and stars Alia, along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. While Shefali and Roshan wrapped their parts a month ago, Alia and Vijay announced the wrap on September 7.

Alia took to Instagram to share a video with behind-the-scenes pictures from the film set. She wrote, “Darlings, it’s a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies. (P.S. - Missed you!! @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew) (sic)."

Darlings’ is a unique story of a mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Written by Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet, Darlings is also produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine presentation of a Red Chillies Entertainment production.

When the film went on floors, Alia had penned a lengthy note stating that she was nervous to shoot with her co-actors. She wrote, day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor).I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew) (sic)."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline. Apart from that, Alia will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

