1-min read

Alia Bhatt Wraps Up Sadak 2’s Ooty Schedule, Shares Photo with Father Mahesh Bhatt

Starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

IANS

Updated:July 29, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Alia Bhatt with father Mahesh Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)
Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2 with a special note to her "not-so-old man" Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia took to Instagram Stories to share the update on the film through an image of herself with her father. "Schedule wrap... My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together. Love you, daddy...until next time," she wrote alongside. In the image, she is all smiles as she poses with her father for a selfie. 

Screen Shot 2019-07-29 at 9.49.04 AM

Screen Shot 2019-07-29 at 9.48.51 AM

The actress has been sharing on social media glimpses of the family time that she got to spend during Sadak 2’s Ooty schedule. She has posted several images with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, and one of herself on a swing. 

View this post on Instagram

a whole lotta love 😘❤️

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

View this post on Instagram

.. don’t forget to play 🍃🐒

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Mahesh had also shared a photograph of sisters Alia, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen enjoying quality time together at the scenic holiday spot. 

Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return as director. The film is the sequel to the 1991 hit Sadak, a romantic thriller. Featuring Pooja and Sanjay Dutt, it was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991 and is still remembered for its popular musical score.

Starring Alia, Pooja, Sanjay and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

After Sadak 2, Alia will be seen in a slew of big-budget films, including Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, Karan Johar’s Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

