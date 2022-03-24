Alia Bhatt's Appreciation Post for Sister Shaheen Bhatt Will Melt Your Heart, See Pic

The Bhatt sisters Alia and Shaheen are very close to each other and their social media feeds prove how much they appreciate each other. From random validation posts to showing support to one another during the most important times of their lives, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have been setting sister goals for a long time now. And Alia’s recent post with Shaheen will definitely make you miss your sister more!

On Thursday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her official Instagram handle to share an unseen photo with her sister from their recent Maldives trip. Alia can be seen dressed in a floral dress and Shaheen is wearing a magenta and orange outfit. They are looking down at the camera with a clear blue sky above them. Captioning the post, Alia wrote, “sister appreciation post I love you @shaheenb you make everything better ☀️☀️"

Their mother Soni Razdan commented with adorable emojis. Alia, Shaheen and Soni had flown to the island nation to celebrate the actress’ 29th birthday. The Bhatt sisters had shared exquisite pictures from the picturesque location. The Highway actress had dropped a video on her Instagram that gave glimpses of her special day.

The sneak peek video of Alia’s 29th birthday bash features several short clips, which reveals that the actress is enjoying her time in the Maldives to the fullest. In the video, Alia can be seen relaxing on the beach and absorbing the sunlight in a sexy orange bikini. Through the video, the actress tempted her fans by sharing glances of mouthwatering birthday breakfast and dinner. The beautiful actress not only enjoyed her birthday by gorging on delicious food and drinks, but the video shows the famous sitcom Friends was also part of Alia’s birthday.

Currently, she is in Varanasi with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, shooting for their first film together Brahmastra. Her much-awaited film RRR will also be released soon. Apart from these, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Moreover, she has also bagged her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

